Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

