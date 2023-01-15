CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

