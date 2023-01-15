Comparing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 11.79% 4.73% 3.74% GDS -17.87% -6.84% -2.20%

Volatility & Risk

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million 13.34 -$168.07 million 0.19 125.22 GDS $1.23 billion 3.78 -$184.02 million ($1.39) -17.84

This table compares Kanzhun and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kanzhun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GDS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67 GDS 0 5 4 0 2.44

Kanzhun currently has a consensus target price of 21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.22%. GDS has a consensus target price of $40.34, suggesting a potential upside of 62.65%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Summary

Kanzhun beats GDS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.