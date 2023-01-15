Comparing Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Rating) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharmaxis and Alpine Immune Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Alpine Immune Sciences $23.44 million 11.35 -$50.33 million ($1.79) -4.89

Pharmaxis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharmaxis and Alpine Immune Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.14%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Risk and Volatility

Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharmaxis and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A Alpine Immune Sciences -169.92% -41.76% -21.68%

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Pharmaxis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

