Comparing Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Restaurant Brands International and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 0 11 6 0 2.35 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus price target of $65.88, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.38%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $5.74 billion 3.55 $838.00 million $3.09 21.47 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.58 -$2.11 million $0.05 321.66

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Restaurant Brands International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 15.06% 36.65% 6.30% First Watch Restaurant Group 0.39% 0.53% 0.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS restaurants quick service restaurants that offer subs, soft drinks, and local specialties. As of February 15, 2022, the company had approximately 29,000 restaurants in 100 countries under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, And Firehouse Subs brands. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.