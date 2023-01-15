Comparing The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) & Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

The Taiwan Fund has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Taiwan Fund and Absolute Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Taiwan Fund $3.49 million 53.47 $420,000.00 N/A N/A Absolute Software $197.31 million 2.95 -$24.49 million ($0.51) -21.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Taiwan Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absolute Software.

69.6% of The Taiwan Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of The Taiwan Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Taiwan Fund and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Taiwan Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Absolute Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Absolute Software has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.76%. Given Absolute Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than The Taiwan Fund.

Profitability

This table compares The Taiwan Fund and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Taiwan Fund N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software -12.75% N/A N/A

Summary

The Taiwan Fund beats Absolute Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TAIEX Total Return Index. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. was formed on December 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

