Contrasting CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CubeSmart pays out 171.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -168.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $657.81 million 14.24 $223.48 million $1.14 36.60 Centerspace $201.71 million 4.66 $610,000.00 ($1.73) -36.03

This table compares CubeSmart and Centerspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CubeSmart and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 3 3 1 2.71 Centerspace 1 4 0 0 1.80

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.90%. Given Centerspace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 27.59% 10.25% 4.55% Centerspace -7.82% -2.11% -0.98%

Summary

CubeSmart beats Centerspace on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Centerspace

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

