Contrasting Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) & Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Prosus and Randstad are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Randstad shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Prosus has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A Randstad 3.20% 20.71% 8.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosus and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Prosus and Randstad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $6.87 billion 37.90 $18.73 billion N/A N/A Randstad $29.15 billion 0.40 $908.62 million $2.57 12.29

Prosus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Randstad.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prosus and Randstad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 2 6 0 2.75 Randstad 2 3 2 0 2.00

Prosus presently has a consensus price target of $91.57, indicating a potential upside of 451.94%. Randstad has a consensus price target of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 58.91%. Given Prosus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prosus is more favorable than Randstad.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

