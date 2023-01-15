Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives 7.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 7.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORZ. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Down 14.0 %

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific stock opened at 0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.21. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 11.55.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

