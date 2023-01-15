Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

