Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

