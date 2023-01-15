Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $316,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

V has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

V opened at $223.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average of $203.53. The stock has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

