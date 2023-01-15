Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 28.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $573.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $579.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

