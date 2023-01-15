Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 497 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $96.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

