Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NWN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $49.58 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

