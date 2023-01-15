Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

