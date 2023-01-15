Credit Suisse Group Lowers Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Mynaric Stock Performance
Shares of MYNA opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Mynaric has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mynaric Company Profile
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mynaric (MYNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.