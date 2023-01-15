Credit Suisse Group Lowers Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of MYNA opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Mynaric has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mynaric AG ( NASDAQ:MYNA Get Rating ) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

