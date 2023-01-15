Credit Suisse Group Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $540.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $535.36.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $461.43 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

