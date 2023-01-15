Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90. The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.40. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 93,993 shares changing hands.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 334,234 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

