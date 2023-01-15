Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI) to Issue Dividend of $1.38 on January 25th

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3826 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $1.23.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.