Critical Analysis: Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ – Get Rating) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Eagle Entertainment and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 298.20%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile -132.30% -8.32% -6.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 79.08 -$18.97 million ($0.51) -10.18

Global Eagle Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on January 29, 2021.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

