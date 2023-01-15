Critical Contrast: Inspirato (ISPO) & The Competition

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.18 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.31

Analyst Recommendations

Inspirato’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inspirato and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 236.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.67%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Summary

Inspirato competitors beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

