Critical Survey: Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) & Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and Aptorum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -68.15% -55.57% Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Vera Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptorum Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vera Therapeutics and Aptorum Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Aptorum Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 148.52%. Aptorum Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,381.48%. Given Aptorum Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptorum Group is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and Aptorum Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.61 million ($2.96) -2.28 Aptorum Group $1.54 million 12.50 -$25.05 million N/A N/A

Aptorum Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Therapeutics.

Summary

Aptorum Group beats Vera Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

