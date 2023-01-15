Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $124.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $127.66 and last traded at $125.82, with a volume of 1458203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.11.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

