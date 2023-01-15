CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.15. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

CrowdGather Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

