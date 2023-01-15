CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.26 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

