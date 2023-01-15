CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.25

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $11.45. CSP shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 15,767 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

CSP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

CSP Dividend Announcement

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Insider Transactions at CSP

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 541,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,109.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,605 shares of company stock valued at $107,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

