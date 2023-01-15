Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

