Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
JD Health International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.
JD Health International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD Health International (JDHIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.