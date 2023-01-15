DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $42.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.71.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Price Performance

DCP opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.46. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,250,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.