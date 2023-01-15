DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of XRAY opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

