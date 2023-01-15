Desjardins Begins Coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DRETF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

