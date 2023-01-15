Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Danone Price Performance

BN opened at €49.72 ($53.46) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.90. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

