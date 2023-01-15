Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of CHRRF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.