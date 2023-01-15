Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($119.35) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

SAP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAP opened at €107.64 ($115.74) on Thursday. SAP has a 52 week low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 52 week high of €125.40 ($134.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €102.21 and a 200-day moving average of €93.34.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

