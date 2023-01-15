Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “£130” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.38) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.67) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($123.05) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £115.45 ($140.66).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £116.56 ($142.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £180.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,100.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of £107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a 1-year high of £118.86 ($144.81).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.