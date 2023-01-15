Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Target Price to GBX 2,560

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($32.04) to GBX 2,560 ($31.19) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMIGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.71) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.37) to GBX 2,819 ($34.34) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.33) to GBX 2,743 ($33.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,375.33.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

