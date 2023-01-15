Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.09

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.09 and traded as high as $41.75. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 48,844 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.62) to €46.40 ($49.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($54.30) to €45.00 ($48.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.