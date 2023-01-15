Devro (LON:DVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.01

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.01 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 309.50 ($3.77). Devro shares last traded at GBX 308 ($3.75), with a volume of 333,960 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Devro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Devro Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.23. The stock has a market cap of £515.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,811.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

