dForce USD Price Reaches $1.01 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $167.69 million and $4,092.53 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00078347 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,850.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

