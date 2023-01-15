Diamond Equity Comments on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IINN)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) – Diamond Equity issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond expects that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth $30,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.