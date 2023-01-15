Diamond Equity Comments on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IINN)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) – Diamond Equity issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond expects that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance
Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (IINN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.