Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Financial Contrast

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Wellness and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.00 -$5.59 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $43.32 million 0.23 -$14.17 million ($19.10) -0.07

Diamond Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Diamond Wellness has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diamond Wellness and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 957.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Wellness and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -203.34% -28.22% -18.95%

Summary

Diamond Wellness beats IM Cannabis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

