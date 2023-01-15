Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT Lowered to GBX 185 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.35) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

