Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIISY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.35) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.14.

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

