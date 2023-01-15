Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.38

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.38 and traded as high as C$82.55. Dollarama shares last traded at C$81.79, with a volume of 548,148 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.08.

Dollarama Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a market cap of C$23.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$80.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.41.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$972,000.00.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

