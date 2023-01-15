Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $648.58

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 648.58 ($7.90) and traded as high as GBX 679.50 ($8.28). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 671.50 ($8.18), with a volume of 1,025,961 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.32) to GBX 950 ($11.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 825 ($10.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 739.67 ($9.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,316.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 628.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.63.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

