Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRETF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.69.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

