Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

