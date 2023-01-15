Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.79.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.