EAC (EAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,108.43

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $3,108.43 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 74.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00422944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.02499333 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,847.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

