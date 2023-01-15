Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $91.38 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

